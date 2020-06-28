13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent condition! NO PETS PROPERTY. - Nice kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, refrigerator stays. Recent carpet in living areas and bedrooms. Good size family room with fireplace. 3 ceiling fans. 2 bedroom upstairs, each with their own bath. 1 car garage with opener. Nice, private fenced in back yard with covered patio. Owner pays for yard maintenance. Round Rock ISD.

Security deposit is 1 month's rent.

Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED.

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, good credit . Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

For roommate situations, each applicant must show proof of income equal to at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2243724)