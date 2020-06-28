All apartments in Austin
13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B

13305 Saddlebrook Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13305 Saddlebrook Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent condition! NO PETS PROPERTY. - Nice kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, refrigerator stays. Recent carpet in living areas and bedrooms. Good size family room with fireplace. 3 ceiling fans. 2 bedroom upstairs, each with their own bath. 1 car garage with opener. Nice, private fenced in back yard with covered patio. Owner pays for yard maintenance. Round Rock ISD.
Security deposit is 1 month's rent.
Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, good credit . Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
For roommate situations, each applicant must show proof of income equal to at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.
Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2243724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B have any available units?
13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B have?
Some of 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B currently offering any rent specials?
13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B pet-friendly?
No, 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B offer parking?
Yes, 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B offers parking.
Does 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B have a pool?
No, 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B does not have a pool.
Does 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B have accessible units?
No, 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B does not have accessible units.
Does 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 13305 Saddlebrook TRL #B does not have units with dishwashers.
