Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Image sitting in your backyard drinking your morning coffee and listening to the birds. You realize you need to be somewhere... then remember you are less than 10 min from The Domain, IH 35, Palmer and MOPAC. This amazing 4 bedroom house sits on the corner lot in the heart of Scofield. It has a large downstairs master, multiple living rooms, 3 upstairs bedrooms, Jack n Jill bathroom and spectacular craftsmanship. Beautiful community pool and play area!