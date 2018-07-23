All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 132 Hillhouse Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
132 Hillhouse Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

132 Hillhouse Lane

132 Hillhouse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

132 Hillhouse Lane, Austin, TX 78652

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Video of home can be seen at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/M42x3MFopwSVtQey8 Beautiful 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom home located in South Austin! 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs~Open and bright floor plan~2 family rooms (1 downstairs/1 upstairs)~Kitchen has plenty of counter/cabinet space and is open to the family room which is perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms are spacious! Built in bookcase in upstairs family room~Utility room upstairs~Walk in closets~2 car garage~Big fenced backyard~Less than 5 minutes from Southpark Meadows shopping~Available around April 10, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Hillhouse Lane have any available units?
132 Hillhouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Hillhouse Lane have?
Some of 132 Hillhouse Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Hillhouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
132 Hillhouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Hillhouse Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Hillhouse Lane is pet friendly.
Does 132 Hillhouse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 132 Hillhouse Lane offers parking.
Does 132 Hillhouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Hillhouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Hillhouse Lane have a pool?
No, 132 Hillhouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 132 Hillhouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 132 Hillhouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Hillhouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Hillhouse Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin