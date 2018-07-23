132 Hillhouse Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Video of home can be seen at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/M42x3MFopwSVtQey8 Beautiful 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom home located in South Austin! 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs~Open and bright floor plan~2 family rooms (1 downstairs/1 upstairs)~Kitchen has plenty of counter/cabinet space and is open to the family room which is perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms are spacious! Built in bookcase in upstairs family room~Utility room upstairs~Walk in closets~2 car garage~Big fenced backyard~Less than 5 minutes from Southpark Meadows shopping~Available around April 10, 2020.