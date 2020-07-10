1313 Garden Street #c

Amenities

Darling east side 3B/3B/2L/1D bungalow on a quiet street with a private, fenced yard. Beautifully updated with marble countertops, hardwood flooring throughout, original pine flooring in downstairs bedrooms, great closets, stainless appliances, custom fixtures, ample storage and more. Located in one of the best pockets on the east side near several parks including Metz Park and Lady Bird Lake, and near the cool restaurants and bars such as Launderette, Juan in a Million and Lustre Pearl. Wonderful open floorplan with a sliding door off the back opening to a private, tree shaded xeriscaped yard and deck with string lights for evening lounging. Perfect never-want-to-leave home for anyone looking to be close to everything!