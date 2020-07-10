All apartments in Austin
1313 Garden Street #c

1313 Garden Street
Location

1313 Garden Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Darling east side 3B/3B/2L/1D bungalow on a quiet street with a private, fenced yard. Beautifully updated with marble countertops, hardwood flooring throughout, original pine flooring in downstairs bedrooms, great closets, stainless appliances, custom fixtures, ample storage and more. Located in one of the best pockets on the east side near several parks including Metz Park and Lady Bird Lake, and near the cool restaurants and bars such as Launderette, Juan in a Million and Lustre Pearl. Wonderful open floorplan with a sliding door off the back opening to a private, tree shaded xeriscaped yard and deck with string lights for evening lounging. Perfect never-want-to-leave home for anyone looking to be close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Garden Street #c have any available units?
1313 Garden Street #c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Garden Street #c have?
Some of 1313 Garden Street #c's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Garden Street #c currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Garden Street #c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Garden Street #c pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Garden Street #c is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1313 Garden Street #c offer parking?
No, 1313 Garden Street #c does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Garden Street #c have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Garden Street #c does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Garden Street #c have a pool?
No, 1313 Garden Street #c does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Garden Street #c have accessible units?
No, 1313 Garden Street #c does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Garden Street #c have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Garden Street #c does not have units with dishwashers.

