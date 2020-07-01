13126 Troops Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area parking pool garage

Located on a cul-de-sac with low traffic, and noise

Located convenient walking distance from the community pool, and covered play area

Conveniently located between Mopac and I-35

Close to shopping and conveniences (Domain, banks, gas stations, car wash, multiple restaurants)

Short drive to major technology companies including Apple, Dell, IBM etc.



House features

Floor plan includes a MIL suite

Carpet, tile, and wooden floors

Kitchen cabinets stained to match hardwood floor

Vaulted ceiling

New roof replaced in 2011

House comes with recently bought refrigerator, and Washer/Dryer

New garbage disposal, kitchen faucet, and garage door opener

Sprinkler system

Fireplace

Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

Texas-style front porch overlooking the cul-de-sac

Recently replaced fence



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,199, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,199, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.