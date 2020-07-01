13126 Troops Trail

Amenities
Located on a cul-de-sac with low traffic, and noise
Located convenient walking distance from the community pool, and covered play area
Conveniently located between Mopac and I-35
Close to shopping and conveniences (Domain, banks, gas stations, car wash, multiple restaurants)
Short drive to major technology companies including Apple, Dell, IBM etc.
House features
Floor plan includes a MIL suite
Carpet, tile, and wooden floors
Kitchen cabinets stained to match hardwood floor
Vaulted ceiling
New roof replaced in 2011
House comes with recently bought refrigerator, and Washer/Dryer
New garbage disposal, kitchen faucet, and garage door opener
Sprinkler system
Fireplace
Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
Texas-style front porch overlooking the cul-de-sac
Recently replaced fence
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,199, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,199, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.