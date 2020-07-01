All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:11 PM

13126 Troops Trail

13126 Troops Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13126 Troops Trail, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
parking
pool
garage
Located on a cul-de-sac with low traffic, and noise
Located convenient walking distance from the community pool, and covered play area
Conveniently located between Mopac and I-35
Close to shopping and conveniences (Domain, banks, gas stations, car wash, multiple restaurants)
Short drive to major technology companies including Apple, Dell, IBM etc.

House features
Floor plan includes a MIL suite
Carpet, tile, and wooden floors
Kitchen cabinets stained to match hardwood floor
Vaulted ceiling
New roof replaced in 2011
House comes with recently bought refrigerator, and Washer/Dryer
New garbage disposal, kitchen faucet, and garage door opener
Sprinkler system
Fireplace
Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
Texas-style front porch overlooking the cul-de-sac
Recently replaced fence

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,199, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,199, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

