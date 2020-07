Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home with open floor plan and high ceilings, granite counter tops with large gorgeous granite counter top kitchen island. Spacious master with double vanity and walk-in closet! Tons of natural light and great for entertaining. Well taken care of by owner. Large fenced in yard with covered patio! Beautiful Stainless Steel Fridge included. Great location - close to Mary Moore Searight Park, Southpark Meadows & Moontower Saloon!