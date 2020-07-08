All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

1310 Saint Edwards Dr

1310 Saint Edward's Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Saint Edward's Drive, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet and peaceful neighborhood with lots of trees and birds. Spacious fenced in yard for dog lovers. Located right next to the beautiful campus of St. Edwards University. Just a few minutes from downtown and close enough to highways to get anywhere very quickly. Great restaurants and bars in walking distance (Don's BBQ & Opal Divine's Grill).

Plenty of parking. Rent is just $1,599 per month. Pets allowed at additional cost per pet. Lease duration can be anywhere from a month to a year. Brand new fridge, washer, and dryer.

This unit comes with the latest technology:
- No need to carry physical keys, this unit comes with an electronic smart lock - just type in your personal code, and the door unlocks.
- pay rent and submit maintenance requests easily on our website

If you'd like to learn more or schedule a showing, text or email me anytime.

Talk to you soon,
Arya

cell: (512) 969-6411
email: arya.24@mg.ender.com

(RLNE5315719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Saint Edwards Dr have any available units?
1310 Saint Edwards Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Saint Edwards Dr have?
Some of 1310 Saint Edwards Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Saint Edwards Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Saint Edwards Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Saint Edwards Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Saint Edwards Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Saint Edwards Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Saint Edwards Dr offers parking.
Does 1310 Saint Edwards Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Saint Edwards Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Saint Edwards Dr have a pool?
No, 1310 Saint Edwards Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Saint Edwards Dr have accessible units?
No, 1310 Saint Edwards Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Saint Edwards Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Saint Edwards Dr has units with dishwashers.

