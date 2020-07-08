1310 Saint Edwards Dr

Amenities
Quiet and peaceful neighborhood with lots of trees and birds. Spacious fenced in yard for dog lovers. Located right next to the beautiful campus of St. Edwards University. Just a few minutes from downtown and close enough to highways to get anywhere very quickly. Great restaurants and bars in walking distance (Don's BBQ & Opal Divine's Grill).
Plenty of parking. Rent is just $1,599 per month. Pets allowed at additional cost per pet. Lease duration can be anywhere from a month to a year. Brand new fridge, washer, and dryer.
This unit comes with the latest technology:
- No need to carry physical keys, this unit comes with an electronic smart lock - just type in your personal code, and the door unlocks.
- pay rent and submit maintenance requests easily on our website
If you'd like to learn more or schedule a showing, text or email me anytime.
Talk to you soon,
Arya
cell: (512) 969-6411
email: arya.24@mg.ender.com
(RLNE5315719)