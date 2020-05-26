1307 West Rundberg Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking e-payments garage

Spacious 3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex offers a fantastic kitchen with dining nook for the chef at heart. Great for entertaining or working on personal kitchen crafts or home brewing. New wood-look flooring! No carpet. Airy living room with fireplace provides access to large, private, fenced in backyard. Master bath features rain shower. Private laundry room with hook-ups. Shared garage with one spot for each A & B units. Roomy front yard and driveway offers more parking. Easy access to Oskar Blues Brewery, Shopping, Walnut Creek hike-n-bike trails, HEB, Domain and more! Fast access to major roads. Pet deposits are non-refundable. Self-guided tours available. Apply, pay rent online! Tours available starting May 15th.

