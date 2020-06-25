All apartments in Austin
1307 Althea Court
1307 Althea Court

1307 Althea Court · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Althea Court, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Master retreat w/ custom rain shower, dual walk-in closets w/ Elfa shelving, all house tile and wood laminate. NO CARPET! Large covered patio great for entertaining, large backyard with birdbath, rain barrels, and composter for your garden, open concept design, includes SS refrigerator & microwave, gas range, dishwasher, washer/dryer, 2 car garage with dual workbenches and storage, wired for security. Near greenbelt and Walnut Creek. Near top rated schools. Close to major employers Samsung, GM, Dell.

*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/o4CaLoJv3Iw **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin/Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 1984

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Newly painted!
- Vaulted ceilings in common area!
- Easy access to major highways, employers - just a short drive to town
- Desireable open floor plan
- Big Master Suite with attached bathroom
- Large covered patio!
- Fresh paint!
- Updated Master Bath!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Wood), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Guest Parking, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Patio, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Althea Court have any available units?
1307 Althea Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Althea Court have?
Some of 1307 Althea Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Althea Court currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Althea Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Althea Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Althea Court is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Althea Court offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Althea Court offers parking.
Does 1307 Althea Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Althea Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Althea Court have a pool?
No, 1307 Althea Court does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Althea Court have accessible units?
No, 1307 Althea Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Althea Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Althea Court has units with dishwashers.
