1307 Althea Court

Master retreat w/ custom rain shower, dual walk-in closets w/ Elfa shelving, all house tile and wood laminate. NO CARPET! Large covered patio great for entertaining, large backyard with birdbath, rain barrels, and composter for your garden, open concept design, includes SS refrigerator & microwave, gas range, dishwasher, washer/dryer, 2 car garage with dual workbenches and storage, wired for security. Near greenbelt and Walnut Creek. Near top rated schools. Close to major employers Samsung, GM, Dell.



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/o4CaLoJv3Iw **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin/Pflugerville

YEAR BUILT: 1984



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Newly painted!

- Vaulted ceilings in common area!

- Easy access to major highways, employers - just a short drive to town

- Desireable open floor plan

- Big Master Suite with attached bathroom

- Large covered patio!

- Fresh paint!

- Updated Master Bath!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

