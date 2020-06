Amenities

Walking distance to Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail and Rainey. EASY access to IH35 and Riverside Dr/ UT/ Downtown, Austin/ABIA! This 2 bedroom condo is tucked away and is the only unit with a private patio. Great natural light, open floor plan, updated kitchen and bath, updated lighting and additional details throughout. Free wifi through google fiber, Bar stools will convey.