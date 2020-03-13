Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

1303 Larkspur Road Available 03/13/20 Lovely home available now! - Beautiful Hardwood floors in all Bedrooms, Hallway and Living area. Kitchen has hard tile and separate eating area and a built-in desk. Stone Fireplace in Living area with vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcase. Bathrooms have new Travertine tile. Large Covered Patio backyard perfect for BBQ, and covered patio in front yard with large shade trees. Large yard. Separate storage area that also houses washer and dryer connections. 2 car carport.



(RLNE2636838)