1303 Larkspur Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1303 Larkspur Road

1303 Larkspur Road · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Larkspur Road, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
1303 Larkspur Road Available 03/13/20 Lovely home available now! - Beautiful Hardwood floors in all Bedrooms, Hallway and Living area. Kitchen has hard tile and separate eating area and a built-in desk. Stone Fireplace in Living area with vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcase. Bathrooms have new Travertine tile. Large Covered Patio backyard perfect for BBQ, and covered patio in front yard with large shade trees. Large yard. Separate storage area that also houses washer and dryer connections. 2 car carport.

(RLNE2636838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Larkspur Road have any available units?
1303 Larkspur Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Larkspur Road have?
Some of 1303 Larkspur Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Larkspur Road currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Larkspur Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Larkspur Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Larkspur Road is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Larkspur Road offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Larkspur Road does offer parking.
Does 1303 Larkspur Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Larkspur Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Larkspur Road have a pool?
No, 1303 Larkspur Road does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Larkspur Road have accessible units?
No, 1303 Larkspur Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Larkspur Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Larkspur Road does not have units with dishwashers.
