Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1302 Woodlawn Boulevard
1302 Woodlawn Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1302 Woodlawn Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have any available units?
1302 Woodlawn Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Woodlawn Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.






