All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1302 Woodlawn Boulevard
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1302 Woodlawn Boulevard

1302 Woodlawn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Clarksville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1302 Woodlawn Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have any available units?
1302 Woodlawn Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Woodlawn Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Woodlawn Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78745
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin