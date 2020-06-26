All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12901 Marimba Trl.
12901 Marimba Trl.

12901 Marimba Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12901 Marimba Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in Rattan Creek on Green Belt with deck for fantastic Summer evenings! - Great home in Rattan Creek on Green Belt with deck for fantastic Summer evenings. Vinyl Wood Plank flooring installed (2015) in downstairs areas along with ceramic tile. Carpet upstairs (2015). Updated and painted in 2015 and still looks good. Deck overlooking the green belt behind. Parks and recreation areas in the neighborhood. Great home for quick move in!! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE2380663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12901 Marimba Trl. have any available units?
12901 Marimba Trl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12901 Marimba Trl. have?
Some of 12901 Marimba Trl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12901 Marimba Trl. currently offering any rent specials?
12901 Marimba Trl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12901 Marimba Trl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12901 Marimba Trl. is pet friendly.
Does 12901 Marimba Trl. offer parking?
Yes, 12901 Marimba Trl. offers parking.
Does 12901 Marimba Trl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12901 Marimba Trl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12901 Marimba Trl. have a pool?
No, 12901 Marimba Trl. does not have a pool.
Does 12901 Marimba Trl. have accessible units?
No, 12901 Marimba Trl. does not have accessible units.
Does 12901 Marimba Trl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12901 Marimba Trl. has units with dishwashers.
