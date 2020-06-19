12710 Ridgeline Blvd

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!



Apartment Amenities



Private entries



Spacious floor plans



Private balconies/patios



Extra sound conditioning in walls and floors



Private gated yards



Pet-friendly community



100% Smoke-free buildings



Plantation style window blinds



Chic wood-style plank flooring in living areas



Plush upgraded carpeting in bedrooms & designer tile flooring in bathroom



Oversize walk-in closet with double shelving and a Bonus closet



In-home clothes care center with full-size washer & dryer



Attached direct access and detached garages



Built-in desk with granite countertop



USB charging stations



Programmable thermostat



Individual unit electric meter & sub-metered water



Energy efficient designer lighting



ENERGY STAR refrigerator and dishwasher



Energy saving, high efficiency cooling unit with Aquatherm heating and Natural Gas water heater



Designer ebony wood cabinets



Granite countertops with breakfast & entertaining bar



Stainless steel appliances



Full-size pantry



Granite top island bar



Tile backsplash accent wall



Granite countertops with Moen® fixture and raised vessel sinks



Designer ebony wood vanity



Spacious soaking tub & oversize clear glass shower enclosure



Community Amenities



Starbucks lounge & Internet Café with laptops and complimentary Wi-Fi



Virtual concierge service & dry-cleaning pickup



A triple threat blending work & play; an all-in-one conference room, poker lounge & wine-tasting room



A teched-out game room with shuffleboard, billiards, game consoles, large screen TVs & a social bar/kitchen



24/7 all-access fitness center equipped with free weights, cardio, boxing & spinning



Yoga & aerobics studio with a customizable workout from the interactive Fitness On Demand system



Ultra-luxe theater with lounge-style seating, surround sound & a 110-inch high-def screen



Chef-inspired outdoor demonstration kitchen complete with BBQ grills, fireplace, TV, surround sound, Wi-Fi & entertaining areas



Calming pool with spa, private cabanas, oversize day-beds & Wi-Fi



Private poolside putting green



Playground with a jungle gym & plenty of room for fun



Expansive courtyards with barbecue stations, outdoor tables for dining or hanging out



Lush community garden with a private plot just for you



Pet park with a fun agility course



Convenient, self-service auto detail facility



Dog washing & grooming station



Electric car charging stations



Automated 24/7 access package pickup station



Valet trash pickup



Virtual Concierge Services



Active Calendar of Resident Events & Activities



Exclusive Resident Rewards Program PURQZ



Professional Service Team



Gated Community



Storage Units Available



Covered Car PortsBike Racks



Bike Repair and Pump Station



Community Wi-Fi in clubhouse and pool area



