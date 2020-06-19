12710 Ridgeline Blvd

Amenities
Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!
Apartment Amenities
Private entries
Spacious floor plans
Private balconies/patios
Extra sound conditioning in walls and floors
Private gated yards
Pet-friendly community
100% Smoke-free buildings
Plantation style window blinds
Chic wood-style plank flooring in living areas
Plush upgraded carpeting in bedrooms & designer tile flooring in bathroom
Oversize walk-in closet with double shelving and a Bonus closet
In-home clothes care center with full-size washer & dryer
Attached direct access and detached garages
Built-in desk with granite countertop
USB charging stations
Programmable thermostat
Individual unit electric meter & sub-metered water
Energy efficient designer lighting
ENERGY STAR refrigerator and dishwasher
Energy saving, high efficiency cooling unit with Aquatherm heating and Natural Gas water heater
Designer ebony wood cabinets
Granite countertops with breakfast & entertaining bar
Stainless steel appliances
Full-size pantry
Granite top island bar
Tile backsplash accent wall
Granite countertops with Moen® fixture and raised vessel sinks
Designer ebony wood vanity
Spacious soaking tub & oversize clear glass shower enclosure
Community Amenities
Starbucks lounge & Internet Café with laptops and complimentary Wi-Fi
Virtual concierge service & dry-cleaning pickup
A triple threat blending work & play; an all-in-one conference room, poker lounge & wine-tasting room
A teched-out game room with shuffleboard, billiards, game consoles, large screen TVs & a social bar/kitchen
24/7 all-access fitness center equipped with free weights, cardio, boxing & spinning
Yoga & aerobics studio with a customizable workout from the interactive Fitness On Demand system
Ultra-luxe theater with lounge-style seating, surround sound & a 110-inch high-def screen
Chef-inspired outdoor demonstration kitchen complete with BBQ grills, fireplace, TV, surround sound, Wi-Fi & entertaining areas
Calming pool with spa, private cabanas, oversize day-beds & Wi-Fi
Private poolside putting green
Playground with a jungle gym & plenty of room for fun
Expansive courtyards with barbecue stations, outdoor tables for dining or hanging out
Lush community garden with a private plot just for you
Pet park with a fun agility course
Convenient, self-service auto detail facility
Dog washing & grooming station
Electric car charging stations
Automated 24/7 access package pickup station
Valet trash pickup
Virtual Concierge Services
Active Calendar of Resident Events & Activities
Exclusive Resident Rewards Program PURQZ
Professional Service Team
Gated Community
Storage Units Available
Covered Car PortsBike Racks
Bike Repair and Pump Station
Community Wi-Fi in clubhouse and pool area