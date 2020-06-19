All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:36 PM

12710 Ridgeline Blvd

12710 Ridgeline Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
Location

12710 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX 78613

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
trash valet
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Private entries

Spacious floor plans

Private balconies/patios

Extra sound conditioning in walls and floors

Private gated yards

Pet-friendly community

100% Smoke-free buildings 

Plantation style window blinds

Chic wood-style plank flooring in living areas

Plush upgraded carpeting in bedrooms & designer tile flooring in bathroom

Oversize walk-in closet with double shelving  and a Bonus closet

In-home clothes care center with full-size washer & dryer

Attached direct access and detached garages

Built-in desk with granite countertop

USB charging stations

Programmable thermostat

Individual unit electric meter & sub-metered water

Energy efficient designer lighting

ENERGY STAR refrigerator and dishwasher

Energy saving, high efficiency cooling unit with Aquatherm heating and Natural Gas water heater

Designer ebony wood cabinets

Granite countertops with breakfast & entertaining bar

Stainless steel appliances

Full-size pantry

Granite top island bar

Tile backsplash accent wall

Granite countertops with Moen® fixture and raised vessel sinks

Designer ebony wood vanity

Spacious soaking tub & oversize clear glass shower enclosure

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Starbucks lounge & Internet Café with laptops and complimentary Wi-Fi

Virtual concierge service & dry-cleaning pickup

A triple threat blending work & play; an all-in-one conference room, poker lounge & wine-tasting room

A teched-out game room with shuffleboard, billiards, game consoles, large screen TVs & a social bar/kitchen

24/7 all-access fitness center equipped with free weights, cardio, boxing & spinning

Yoga & aerobics studio with a customizable workout from the interactive Fitness On Demand system

Ultra-luxe theater with lounge-style seating, surround sound & a 110-inch high-def screen

Chef-inspired outdoor demonstration kitchen complete with BBQ grills, fireplace, TV, surround sound, Wi-Fi & entertaining areas

Calming pool with spa, private cabanas, oversize day-beds & Wi-Fi

Private poolside putting green

Playground with a jungle gym & plenty of room for fun

Expansive courtyards with barbecue stations, outdoor tables for dining or hanging out 

Lush community garden with a private plot just for you

Pet park with a fun agility course

Convenient, self-service auto detail facility 

Dog washing & grooming station

Electric car charging stations

Automated 24/7 access package pickup station 

Valet trash pickup

Virtual Concierge Services

Active Calendar of Resident Events & Activities

Exclusive Resident Rewards Program PURQZ

Professional Service Team

Gated Community

Storage Units Available

Covered Car PortsBike Racks

Bike Repair and Pump Station

Community Wi-Fi in clubhouse and pool area

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12710 Ridgeline Blvd have any available units?
12710 Ridgeline Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12710 Ridgeline Blvd have?
Some of 12710 Ridgeline Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12710 Ridgeline Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12710 Ridgeline Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12710 Ridgeline Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12710 Ridgeline Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12710 Ridgeline Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12710 Ridgeline Blvd does offer parking.
Does 12710 Ridgeline Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12710 Ridgeline Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12710 Ridgeline Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12710 Ridgeline Blvd has a pool.
Does 12710 Ridgeline Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 12710 Ridgeline Blvd has accessible units.
Does 12710 Ridgeline Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12710 Ridgeline Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12710 Ridgeline Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
