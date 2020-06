Amenities

Well maintained one story with converted garage. Home has 3 bedrooms and one full bath. Family room and dining area have high ceilings, ceiling fan, and tile floors. Kitchen has new granite countertop, sink, and faucet. New carpet in converted garage area. Secondary bedrooms have vinyl planking. Blinds are in the bedrooms and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Covered back porch and huge private yard are great for entertaining. There is a shed in backyard for storage.