Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Northeast Austin Tech Ridge Area - Beautiful home in Copperfield subdivision with open floor plan. Formal dining room is open to living area. Kitchen has breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Separate utility room for washer and dryer with mud sink in laundry area. Large walk-in closet in the master. Great layout with master on opposite side of the house from other bedrooms.
Administration fee: $100 Pet deposit: $300 Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300 Pet fee(monthly): $15
1 dog only - 35 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets
(RLNE3543547)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12521 Wethersby Way have any available units?
12521 Wethersby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12521 Wethersby Way have?
Some of 12521 Wethersby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12521 Wethersby Way currently offering any rent specials?
12521 Wethersby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12521 Wethersby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12521 Wethersby Way is pet friendly.
Does 12521 Wethersby Way offer parking?
No, 12521 Wethersby Way does not offer parking.
Does 12521 Wethersby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12521 Wethersby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12521 Wethersby Way have a pool?
No, 12521 Wethersby Way does not have a pool.
Does 12521 Wethersby Way have accessible units?
No, 12521 Wethersby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12521 Wethersby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12521 Wethersby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
