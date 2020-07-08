12521 Wethersby Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Northeast Austin Tech Ridge Area - Beautiful home in Copperfield subdivision with open floor plan. Formal dining room is open to living area. Kitchen has breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Separate utility room for washer and dryer with mud sink in laundry area. Large walk-in closet in the master. Great layout with master on opposite side of the house from other bedrooms.



Administration fee: $100

Pet deposit: $300

Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300

Pet fee(monthly): $15



1 dog only - 35 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets



(RLNE3543547)