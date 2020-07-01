12501 Shrike Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park

Gorgeous Modern Condo in North West Austin! - Lovely modern home located on a quiet street in a desirable part of Austin. Ample storage, wood floors, espresso cabinets, silestone countertops, & private courtyard. South-facing windows create wonderful natural light throughout the unit & 2nd floor balcony provides views of Springwoods Park! Close to tons of food and shopping at The Domain. This home exemplifies tasteful urban living w/ the security of location in a friendly & peaceful community. Tenant must confirm appointments via CSS before showing.



