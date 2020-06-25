All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

12428 Tay Terrace

12428 Tay Ter · No Longer Available
Location

12428 Tay Ter, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
3 bedrooms 2 baths home, close to Samsung. Easy access to Parmer LN and 35. - Just installed granite countertops, kitchen sink and faucet. Faux wood flooring in living area. Large kitchen with dining area, open to family room. Game room up. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. patio for weekend barbecues! Large yard with wrought iron fence looking out onto green space . 2 car garage with door opener. This property is located just minutes from downtown and near major employers.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, good credit. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent. Credit score must be 650 or better. For roommate situations, each applicant must show proof of income equal to at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.
Apply online at: www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE3192552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12428 Tay Terrace have any available units?
12428 Tay Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12428 Tay Terrace have?
Some of 12428 Tay Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12428 Tay Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12428 Tay Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12428 Tay Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12428 Tay Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12428 Tay Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 12428 Tay Terrace offers parking.
Does 12428 Tay Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12428 Tay Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12428 Tay Terrace have a pool?
No, 12428 Tay Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12428 Tay Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12428 Tay Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12428 Tay Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12428 Tay Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
