Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:49 PM

1239 South Lamar Blvd

1239 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
Location

1239 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You!

Hey you! Yes you! It's me.

I am you from the future speaking to you through this weird craigslist ad. I'm breaking the 5th wall right now. It's like the 4th wall, but cooler.

That feeling in the gut you've got, the one that's like."ooooo this place is pretty cool.I wonder if I should respond and come live at this place"

Well yes, you totally should. Follow your gut!

This is that place where you meet that guy, who introduces you to that girl who introduces you to that wealthy angel investor person that desperately wants to give you lots of millions of dollars to fund that crazy startup idea you have been thinking about for years.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Google_Fiber_sm

Pet Yards available w/ select homes

Pendant and Track Lighting

Built-In Computer Desks

Quartz Countertops in Kitchens and Baths

TV and Data Connections in all Kitchens

Walk-in and Linen Closets

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

Custom Wood Cabinets

Spa Inspired Baths with Framed Mirrors and Soaking Tubs

9' Ceilings

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Balconies or Patios

Vinyl Wood Flooring throughout Entry, Kitchen and Living Areas

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Fitness Center equipped with iPod Docking Stations and Individual TV's.

Rooftop Deck with panoramic views of Downtown

Resident Lounge with separate Business Center

Wi-Fi Access in Amenity Areas

Large Courtyard with Pool, Grilling Station with Dining Area and Live Oak Heritage Trees

Close Proximity to Zilker Park and Lady Bird Lake

Enclosed Bicycle Storage

First Floor Mailroom

Convenient Trash Chutes and On-Site Recycling Center

Designated space for car2go

Easy access across S. Lamar via Two Traffic Lights

On CapMetro Bus Route (Routes 3, 103 and 338)

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 South Lamar Blvd have any available units?
1239 South Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 South Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 1239 South Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 South Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1239 South Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 South Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 South Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1239 South Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1239 South Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1239 South Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 South Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 South Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1239 South Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 1239 South Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1239 South Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1239 South Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 South Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
