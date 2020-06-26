All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12345 Alameda Trace Circl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12345 Alameda Trace Circl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12345 Alameda Trace Circl

12345 Alameda Trace Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12345 Alameda Trace Circle, Austin, TX 78727

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
trash valet
volleyball court
(OFFERING) - Beautiful, Bright 1br/1ba Apartment

Im subletting my apartment at The Riata Apartments, as Im moving back to New York.
The lease ends March 14th 2019 (5 months left on the lease)

- 3rd floor, overlooks parking lot and the gym
- Really big balcony that could easily fit a picnic table and chairs
- VERY quiet, no nonsense (ever), very safe and secure area
- gates at every complex entry powered with your apartment key
- demographic is lots of families, professionals and easy going professionals
- will be unfurnished for you (the pics show my belongings still)
- This apartment unit is RIGHT across from the 13,000 sq ft GYM :) - its maybe 25 yards away
- 9 pools in the community, and this unit is right across from the main pool (its located next to the gym)
- it costs $2.75 to do a load of laundry and there has never been an issue with crowding or broken machines
- Theres a brand new package delivery mailbox system (also right next to the gym) you get emails when delivered
- apartment faces south so you get sunlight at ALL times of the day (lots of natural, bright lighting)
- big walk-in closet, very big bathroom, large bedroom, cute dining room area, large nice kitchen, dishwasher, huge living room, washer and dryer hook-ups are in the unit but I dont use them (you pay extra for them to be installed, I think $40/mo) lots of storage space in the pantry and also another closet when you walk into the entrance
- its a dog friendly place with dog parks and pets are allowed with fees included. I dont have pets so this unit will not have pet odor or anything
- you need to pay gas separately as well as wifi and/or cable
- some other utilities get tacked onto your total monthly rent ($1,030 for rent plus $25 for valet trash, and my total rent typically comes to about $1,090)
- There are basketball courts, walking trails, volleyball courts and tons of grills for BBQ
- gym is enough to not need an external gym membership, and has sauna, showers and a tanning bed
- I have never, not once, needed any maintenance done in my unit
- sometimes they come to do a regular pest control spray and they warn you a few days in advance with a note on your door
- there are a handful of monthly community events held at the main pool area (right across from the apartment) but thats as noisy as it gets
- bathroom is not only accessible from the bedroom, so your guests can access it.

Subletting is allowed here, as long as you apply and get approved.

The available move-in date can be flexible... It could be available October 15th or even on November 1st if needed.

Security Deposit: $150
Rent: $1030
valet trash: $25
*Administrative fee. ($34)
*Proof of Income for the last 30 days. (Need to prove you make 3x the cost of rent, monthly)
*Renters insurance is required. You may provide your own, or use Riatas preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12345 Alameda Trace Circl have any available units?
12345 Alameda Trace Circl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12345 Alameda Trace Circl have?
Some of 12345 Alameda Trace Circl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12345 Alameda Trace Circl currently offering any rent specials?
12345 Alameda Trace Circl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12345 Alameda Trace Circl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12345 Alameda Trace Circl is pet friendly.
Does 12345 Alameda Trace Circl offer parking?
Yes, 12345 Alameda Trace Circl offers parking.
Does 12345 Alameda Trace Circl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12345 Alameda Trace Circl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12345 Alameda Trace Circl have a pool?
Yes, 12345 Alameda Trace Circl has a pool.
Does 12345 Alameda Trace Circl have accessible units?
No, 12345 Alameda Trace Circl does not have accessible units.
Does 12345 Alameda Trace Circl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12345 Alameda Trace Circl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St
Austin, TX 78705
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin