12345 Alameda Trace Circl

(OFFERING) - Beautiful, Bright 1br/1ba Apartment



Im subletting my apartment at The Riata Apartments, as Im moving back to New York.

The lease ends March 14th 2019 (5 months left on the lease)



- 3rd floor, overlooks parking lot and the gym

- Really big balcony that could easily fit a picnic table and chairs

- VERY quiet, no nonsense (ever), very safe and secure area

- gates at every complex entry powered with your apartment key

- demographic is lots of families, professionals and easy going professionals

- will be unfurnished for you (the pics show my belongings still)

- This apartment unit is RIGHT across from the 13,000 sq ft GYM :) - its maybe 25 yards away

- 9 pools in the community, and this unit is right across from the main pool (its located next to the gym)

- it costs $2.75 to do a load of laundry and there has never been an issue with crowding or broken machines

- Theres a brand new package delivery mailbox system (also right next to the gym) you get emails when delivered

- apartment faces south so you get sunlight at ALL times of the day (lots of natural, bright lighting)

- big walk-in closet, very big bathroom, large bedroom, cute dining room area, large nice kitchen, dishwasher, huge living room, washer and dryer hook-ups are in the unit but I dont use them (you pay extra for them to be installed, I think $40/mo) lots of storage space in the pantry and also another closet when you walk into the entrance

- its a dog friendly place with dog parks and pets are allowed with fees included. I dont have pets so this unit will not have pet odor or anything

- you need to pay gas separately as well as wifi and/or cable

- some other utilities get tacked onto your total monthly rent ($1,030 for rent plus $25 for valet trash, and my total rent typically comes to about $1,090)

- There are basketball courts, walking trails, volleyball courts and tons of grills for BBQ

- gym is enough to not need an external gym membership, and has sauna, showers and a tanning bed

- I have never, not once, needed any maintenance done in my unit

- sometimes they come to do a regular pest control spray and they warn you a few days in advance with a note on your door

- there are a handful of monthly community events held at the main pool area (right across from the apartment) but thats as noisy as it gets

- bathroom is not only accessible from the bedroom, so your guests can access it.



Subletting is allowed here, as long as you apply and get approved.



The available move-in date can be flexible... It could be available October 15th or even on November 1st if needed.



Security Deposit: $150

Rent: $1030

valet trash: $25

*Administrative fee. ($34)

*Proof of Income for the last 30 days. (Need to prove you make 3x the cost of rent, monthly)

*Renters insurance is required. You may provide your own, or use Riatas preferred