Wonderful Two Bedroom Two Bath Townhome in Copperfield - Wonderful home on a quiet cul-de-sac with great neighbors! Two bedroom and two full bath with an open Living/Kitchen/Dining layout. Don't miss this one - fully remodeled with no carpet! Built in Bookcase! Plantation Shutters! Nice Patio!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A have any available units?
12310 Furrow Cove Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A have?
Some of 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
12310 Furrow Cove Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A offer parking?
No, 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A have a pool?
No, 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A have accessible units?
No, 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12310 Furrow Cove Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.