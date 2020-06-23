All apartments in Austin
12222 Cabana Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12222 Cabana Lane

12222 Cabana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12222 Cabana Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
ceiling fan
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM - GORGEOUS YARD - CENTRAL LOCATION - TWO WEEKS FREE RENT! - Large Home with Lovely Yard - Low Maintenance, Mature Trees, Gravel and Flagstone. Huge 2 Story Covered Deck with Stairs to the Master Bedroom and 2nd Patio/Balcony. Ceiling Fans in all Bedooms, Fireplace, Kitchen has Double Oven, Center Island with Cook Top, Walk-In Pantry, 2 Car Garage with Openers, Formal Dining Room and Family Room. Master Bedroom has Double Vanity and Dressing Area. Just Charming - Come and Tour the Home! SHOWS WELL.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3451100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12222 Cabana Lane have any available units?
12222 Cabana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12222 Cabana Lane have?
Some of 12222 Cabana Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12222 Cabana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12222 Cabana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12222 Cabana Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12222 Cabana Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12222 Cabana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12222 Cabana Lane offers parking.
Does 12222 Cabana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12222 Cabana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12222 Cabana Lane have a pool?
No, 12222 Cabana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12222 Cabana Lane have accessible units?
No, 12222 Cabana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12222 Cabana Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12222 Cabana Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
