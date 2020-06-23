12222 Cabana Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

4 BEDROOM - GORGEOUS YARD - CENTRAL LOCATION - TWO WEEKS FREE RENT! - Large Home with Lovely Yard - Low Maintenance, Mature Trees, Gravel and Flagstone. Huge 2 Story Covered Deck with Stairs to the Master Bedroom and 2nd Patio/Balcony. Ceiling Fans in all Bedooms, Fireplace, Kitchen has Double Oven, Center Island with Cook Top, Walk-In Pantry, 2 Car Garage with Openers, Formal Dining Room and Family Room. Master Bedroom has Double Vanity and Dressing Area. Just Charming - Come and Tour the Home! SHOWS WELL.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3451100)