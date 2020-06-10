12210 SCRIBE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities community garden parking playground pool garage

North Austin High Tech Corridor just minutes from Apple, Cisco Systems, IBM, National Instruments and several other employers! It's a 5 minute drive to The Domain and The North Austin Medical Center. 10 Minutes by car to The Arboretum. You can walk to the Milwood Branch of the Austin Public Library or the Adelphi Acre Community Gardens in 5 minutes. A 15 minute to walk to Balcones District Park to swim, hike on the trails, or enjoy the kids playground! Summit Elementary, Murchison Middle & Anderson High