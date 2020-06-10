12200 #A Alderbrook Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story w/1 car garage +Storage Bldg close to the Domain & St. David's North Hospital - Clean, nice, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story duplex with 1 car garage and storage building.Spacious living area with fireplace and 1/2 bath downstairs, granite counters in kitchen and baths. All upstairs bedrooms each with it's own bathroom and nice covered porch. Indoor utility room with washer and dryer connections. Anderson high school. close to The Domain, St. David's North hospital, shopping (HEB), restaurants and major employers. Near Mopac and Parmer Lane



