All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1220 S. Congress Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1220 S. Congress Ave
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:18 PM

1220 S. Congress Ave

1220 South Congress Avenue · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1220 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
About Me

 

You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.

=================== There's 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You're down 2 points. It's The Finals. The Finals you've been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things haven't been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it's been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you've done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air...it seems like an eternity.  And..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game!

  YOU'RE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!!

  You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they've got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you've had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score!

  That's what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Renovated Modern Interiors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Ceiling Fans

Wood Look Flooring

Extra Storage

Walk-In Closets

Patio/Balcony

Downtown Views

Washer Dryer Connections

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resident Lounge & Clubhouse

Grilling Stations

Bike Racks

Executive Business Center

Carports Available

Controlled Access/Gated

Relaxing Courtyard

Covered Parking

Fitness Center with Free Weights

High Speed Internet

Laundry Facilities

Sparkling Pool with Spa

Luxurious Dry Sauna

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 S. Congress Ave have any available units?
1220 S. Congress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 S. Congress Ave have?
Some of 1220 S. Congress Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 S. Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1220 S. Congress Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 S. Congress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1220 S. Congress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1220 S. Congress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1220 S. Congress Ave does offer parking.
Does 1220 S. Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 S. Congress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 S. Congress Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1220 S. Congress Ave has a pool.
Does 1220 S. Congress Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1220 S. Congress Ave has accessible units.
Does 1220 S. Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 S. Congress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1220 S. Congress Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity