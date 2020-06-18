1220 S. Congress Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel

About Me







You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.



=================== There's 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You're down 2 points. It's The Finals. The Finals you've been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things haven't been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it's been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you've done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air...it seems like an eternity. And..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game!



YOU'RE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!!



You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they've got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you've had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score!



That's what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out!



Apartment Amenities



Renovated Modern Interiors



Stainless Steel Appliances



Ceiling Fans



Wood Look Flooring



Extra Storage



Walk-In Closets



Patio/Balcony



Downtown Views



Washer Dryer Connections



Community Amenities



Resident Lounge & Clubhouse



Grilling Stations



Bike Racks



Executive Business Center



Carports Available



Controlled Access/Gated



Relaxing Courtyard



Covered Parking



Fitness Center with Free Weights



High Speed Internet



Laundry Facilities



Sparkling Pool with Spa



Luxurious Dry Sauna



