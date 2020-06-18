1220 S. Congress Ave

Amenities
About Me
You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.
=================== There's 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You're down 2 points. It's The Finals. The Finals you've been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things haven't been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it's been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you've done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air...it seems like an eternity. And..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game!
YOU'RE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!!
You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they've got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you've had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score!
That's what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out!
Apartment Amenities
Renovated Modern Interiors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Ceiling Fans
Wood Look Flooring
Extra Storage
Walk-In Closets
Patio/Balcony
Downtown Views
Washer Dryer Connections
Community Amenities
Resident Lounge & Clubhouse
Grilling Stations
Bike Racks
Executive Business Center
Carports Available
Controlled Access/Gated
Relaxing Courtyard
Covered Parking
Fitness Center with Free Weights
High Speed Internet
Laundry Facilities
Sparkling Pool with Spa
Luxurious Dry Sauna