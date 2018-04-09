1216 Bickler Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bed One bath in Travis Heights Close to SoCo - The Woodlawn Cottage everyone is looking for. Walk to SOCO, minutes to downtown. Central Air cools this lovely one bed with updated bath. Open kitchen with awesome breakfast area looking out to tree covered back lawn. Front living room open to formal dining area and is attached to the office space. Nice floor plan for entertaining. Relax on the covered front porch and enjoy porch swing.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 10 to 20 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



