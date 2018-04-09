All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 20 2019

1216 Bickler Road

1216 Bickler Road · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Bickler Road, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bed One bath in Travis Heights Close to SoCo - The Woodlawn Cottage everyone is looking for. Walk to SOCO, minutes to downtown. Central Air cools this lovely one bed with updated bath. Open kitchen with awesome breakfast area looking out to tree covered back lawn. Front living room open to formal dining area and is attached to the office space. Nice floor plan for entertaining. Relax on the covered front porch and enjoy porch swing.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 10 to 20 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2338303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

