1212 Chicon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1212 Chicon

1212 Chicon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Chicon Street, Austin, TX 78702
Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 03/18/19 East Austin - Short-Term Furnished Designer Condo built 2018 - 2018 - Interior Designed & Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo; (Walk-in Closet, Private Assigned Parking, Washer / Dryer). Perfect condo to rent while you are relocating or vacationing in Austin. Minium Short-Term lease required. AC, Heat, Electric, Water, and High-Speed Internet-enabled / ready to go.

The Chicon is a mixed-use condominium development, aimed to preserve and support the history, legacy, and culture of the Chestnut Neighborhood, once a flourishing artistic, cultural and commercial hub on Austins east side.

Developed by the Chestnut Neighborhood Revitalization Corporation (CNRC), The Chicon is comprised of buildings, along Chicon, between 12th and 14th Streets. The development offers a total of 43 residential units and 8 ground level retail, restaurant & office spaces. Current a Pilates Studio and Pet Store.

Convenient urban core location: ~1 mile to MLK MetroRail Station & UT Austin; ~1.5 miles to Texas State Capitol; ~2 miles to Austin Convention Center; ~7 miles to\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Fully Furnished, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Wi-Fi

(RLNE4744253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Chicon have any available units?
1212 Chicon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Chicon have?
Some of 1212 Chicon's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Chicon currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Chicon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Chicon pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Chicon is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Chicon offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Chicon offers parking.
Does 1212 Chicon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Chicon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Chicon have a pool?
No, 1212 Chicon does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Chicon have accessible units?
No, 1212 Chicon does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Chicon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Chicon has units with dishwashers.
