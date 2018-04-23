1212 Chicon

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 03/18/19 East Austin - Short-Term Furnished Designer Condo built 2018 - 2018 - Interior Designed & Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo; (Walk-in Closet, Private Assigned Parking, Washer / Dryer). Perfect condo to rent while you are relocating or vacationing in Austin. Minium Short-Term lease required. AC, Heat, Electric, Water, and High-Speed Internet-enabled / ready to go.



The Chicon is a mixed-use condominium development, aimed to preserve and support the history, legacy, and culture of the Chestnut Neighborhood, once a flourishing artistic, cultural and commercial hub on Austins east side.



Developed by the Chestnut Neighborhood Revitalization Corporation (CNRC), The Chicon is comprised of buildings, along Chicon, between 12th and 14th Streets. The development offers a total of 43 residential units and 8 ground level retail, restaurant & office spaces. Current a Pilates Studio and Pet Store.



Convenient urban core location: ~1 mile to MLK MetroRail Station & UT Austin; ~1.5 miles to Texas State Capitol; ~2 miles to Austin Convention Center; ~7 miles to



Features:Air Conditioning, Fully Furnished, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Wi-Fi



(RLNE4744253)