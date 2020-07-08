12102 Wander Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Lease with Private Backyard - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for lease in NW Austin. Tile & wood flooring through out the main living areas! The living room features a fireplace with an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances & natural stone counter tops in the kitchen. The master suite offers wood flooring with 2 walk-in closets! Washer & dryer connections plus a 2 car garage. Covered patio, deck & wood privacy fence in the private backyard!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5772165)