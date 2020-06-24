Rent Calculator
1205 Olander St.
1205 Olander St.
1205 Olander Street
No Longer Available
Location
1205 Olander Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1205 Olander St. have any available units?
1205 Olander St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1205 Olander St. currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Olander St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Olander St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Olander St. is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Olander St. offer parking?
No, 1205 Olander St. does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Olander St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Olander St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Olander St. have a pool?
No, 1205 Olander St. does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Olander St. have accessible units?
No, 1205 Olander St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Olander St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Olander St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Olander St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Olander St. does not have units with air conditioning.
