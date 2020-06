Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

1204 Taylor Street Available 08/16/19 CHARMING, RENOVATED 1920s HOME - WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN - Light and Bright inside. Renovated Home with Wooden Floors, Covered Porch, Lovely Kitchen with built-in Cabinets and Tiled Floor, Gas Stove and Stainless Steel Vent Hood, Large Front and Back Yard with Mature Trees and Service Road Access in the Back. Walking Distance to Downtown, Shopping and Dining as well as All City of Austin Amenities. COME SEE !



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2006961)