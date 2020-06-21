All apartments in Austin
1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101

1203 Hollow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Hollow Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
pool
All utilities paid by tenant, except Water paid by Landlord
Coin laundry available across the street
No Pets Allowed
Verifiable Income of at least 3x monthly rent
Rent History: At least two prior rentals
A valid Drivers License and Social Security Card
30-day notice required for move-out

Application Located at: www.struhallproperties.com
Live in a highly walkable location minutes from the excitement of downtown. Stroll to restaurants, coffee shops and parks, hop on the MoPac Expressway for adventures further afield or simply relax on the green grass of your courtyard.

Nestled in the heart of the Barton Hills neighborhood just behind Barton Springs Pool. Easily accessed from Barton Springs Rd, S Lamar BLVD and Barton Skyway (Lamar side). Just a quick jaunt to coffee at Austin Java, a green juice pick me up at Juiceland, some queso and Margaritas at Chuy's or maybe you want a late-night burger from P. Terry's. All this and a 10-minute drive downtown make this the ideal location to live in 78704.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 have any available units?
1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 have?
Some of 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 offer parking?
No, 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 have a pool?
Yes, 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 has a pool.
Does 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Hollow Creek Dr - 101 has units with dishwashers.
