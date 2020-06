Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Relax on the back porch on the covered patio with private hill country views over looking over the beautiful Brushy Creek greenbelt; nearby access to trails. This is a popular Avery Ranch floor plan and it always leases FAST. Just a few blocks from Rutledge Elementary School and the community pool amenity. Fridge is available if tenants request. Available in early June. One small dog only, 35 lbs or less. No cats.