Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1202 Upland Dr

1202 Upland Drive · (512) 456-7600
Location

1202 Upland Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 Upland Dr · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
0.3 miles to The Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake! - Minutes to downtown, South Congress, Rainey, and Eastside restaurants/coffee shops/entertainment! Prime location in quaint neighborhood with easy access to I-35 and only 7 miles from airport. This is a beautiful older home with original hardwood floors and lots of vintage charm throughout. The living room features a huge beautiful stone fireplace. Quartz countertop and updated backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and has been upgraded with all new stainless steel appliances. Second living area could be used as third bedroom, office, exercise room or hobby room. 2 decks in the backyard and lots of space for your vegetable garden!

Pets negotiable up to 35 lbs. Qualifications: good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650, and monthly income at least 3 times the rent.

(RLNE5913952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Upland Dr have any available units?
1202 Upland Dr has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Upland Dr have?
Some of 1202 Upland Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Upland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Upland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Upland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Upland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Upland Dr offer parking?
No, 1202 Upland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Upland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Upland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Upland Dr have a pool?
No, 1202 Upland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Upland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1202 Upland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Upland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Upland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
