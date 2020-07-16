1202 Upland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym

0.3 miles to The Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake! - Minutes to downtown, South Congress, Rainey, and Eastside restaurants/coffee shops/entertainment! Prime location in quaint neighborhood with easy access to I-35 and only 7 miles from airport. This is a beautiful older home with original hardwood floors and lots of vintage charm throughout. The living room features a huge beautiful stone fireplace. Quartz countertop and updated backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and has been upgraded with all new stainless steel appliances. Second living area could be used as third bedroom, office, exercise room or hobby room. 2 decks in the backyard and lots of space for your vegetable garden!



Pets negotiable up to 35 lbs. Qualifications: good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650, and monthly income at least 3 times the rent.



