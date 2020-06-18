All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 11 2019

11907 Hornsby Street

11907 Hornsby Street · No Longer Available
Location

11907 Hornsby Street, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

Available 09/15/19 This is a beautiful property and a great place to call home with 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room that could be used as a playroom, formal dining room, or office space. Step down into a large and inviting living room with a fireplace. The kitchen boasts great appliances & granite counter tops, and fantastic eat-in kitchen with lots of natural light. Enjoy family time in the beautiful backyard! This North Austin family home is 10 minutes from high tech employers Apple, IBM, Samsung and Dell, and is close to The Domain. It is also close to Walnut Creek Park's hike and bike trails, and has a walking trail at the end of the street. Washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher and microwave oven provided.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11907-hornsby-st-austin-tx-78753-usa/8db8a1f5-c6ae-461f-b9ef-33199c386f3b

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5081685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11907 Hornsby Street have any available units?
11907 Hornsby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11907 Hornsby Street have?
Some of 11907 Hornsby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11907 Hornsby Street currently offering any rent specials?
11907 Hornsby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11907 Hornsby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11907 Hornsby Street is pet friendly.
Does 11907 Hornsby Street offer parking?
Yes, 11907 Hornsby Street offers parking.
Does 11907 Hornsby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11907 Hornsby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11907 Hornsby Street have a pool?
No, 11907 Hornsby Street does not have a pool.
Does 11907 Hornsby Street have accessible units?
No, 11907 Hornsby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11907 Hornsby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11907 Hornsby Street has units with dishwashers.
