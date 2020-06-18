11907 Hornsby Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Available 09/15/19 This is a beautiful property and a great place to call home with 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room that could be used as a playroom, formal dining room, or office space. Step down into a large and inviting living room with a fireplace. The kitchen boasts great appliances & granite counter tops, and fantastic eat-in kitchen with lots of natural light. Enjoy family time in the beautiful backyard! This North Austin family home is 10 minutes from high tech employers Apple, IBM, Samsung and Dell, and is close to The Domain. It is also close to Walnut Creek Park's hike and bike trails, and has a walking trail at the end of the street. Washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher and microwave oven provided.



No Cats Allowed



