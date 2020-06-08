All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11903 Hobby Horse Ct
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

11903 Hobby Horse Ct

11903 Hobby Horse Court · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11903 Hobby Horse Court, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
Are you in the apartment hunt?

 

I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible. Check out my website to learn more! (in the pictures)

_____________________ You're settling into your new lovely Downtown Domain abode, getting ready to finally sink into that new couch and watch that new Netflix show. Suddenly, you get a call out of nowhere. You get a strange feeling it's worth picking up. Before you even get to say hello, a loud Scottish  accented man starts yelling incomprehensibly mean profanities at you. Wait a second..is that..yes.. it's Gordon Ramsay!

   It turns out his rageful tirade was actually his way of politely inviting you to his private dinner event that he's hosting next week with all those celebrity chefs from those shows you like. He's even offered to co  host a new food and travel series where you both get to travel around the world to exotic locations and eat strange things while Gordon yells at you.  

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Contemporary Interior Finish

Pet Friendly

Subway Tile Backsplash

Waterfall Granite Kitchen Peninsulas

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Private Patio Storage

Faux Wood Flooring

Washer/Dryer Connections

Washer/Dryer Rentals

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resident Use Cruiser Bicycles

Grilling Stations

Cabana Room with Kitchen

Starbucks Coffee Machine

Gated Community

Covered Parking

Bark Park

Carwash and Vacuum Station

Fitness Center with Peloton Spin Bicycles

Laundry Facilities

Package Receiving

Playground

Business Center

2 Luxury Swimming Pools

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11903 Hobby Horse Ct have any available units?
11903 Hobby Horse Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11903 Hobby Horse Ct have?
Some of 11903 Hobby Horse Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11903 Hobby Horse Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11903 Hobby Horse Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11903 Hobby Horse Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11903 Hobby Horse Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11903 Hobby Horse Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11903 Hobby Horse Ct does offer parking.
Does 11903 Hobby Horse Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11903 Hobby Horse Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11903 Hobby Horse Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11903 Hobby Horse Ct has a pool.
Does 11903 Hobby Horse Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 11903 Hobby Horse Ct has accessible units.
Does 11903 Hobby Horse Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11903 Hobby Horse Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11903 Hobby Horse Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

