All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11815 Barrington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11815 Barrington Way
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

11815 Barrington Way

11815 Barrington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Laurel Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11815 Barrington Way, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Video Walk through available at: https://youtu.be/SF5WLKUqD4Q

Newly renovated, and quaint single story 4 bedrooms and 2 baths house located less than a mile from US Highway 183. All brand new LED lighting throughout the entire property. Easy access to major employers such as Visa, IBM, Apple, etc, and convenient access to major shops and restaurants in the Domain and Arboretum. Property is zoned in highly acclaimed RRISD school district which consists of Caraway Elementary School, Canyon Vista Middle School, and Westwood High School.

The house was remodeled recently to provide an open floor plan in the living room, dining room, and the kitchen. Laminated wood floor was installed throughout the house.

This property is ideal for young professionals, or family with young children. Pets are welcome as well.

(RLNE4749392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11815 Barrington Way have any available units?
11815 Barrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11815 Barrington Way have?
Some of 11815 Barrington Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11815 Barrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
11815 Barrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11815 Barrington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11815 Barrington Way is pet friendly.
Does 11815 Barrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 11815 Barrington Way offers parking.
Does 11815 Barrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11815 Barrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11815 Barrington Way have a pool?
No, 11815 Barrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 11815 Barrington Way have accessible units?
No, 11815 Barrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11815 Barrington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11815 Barrington Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir
Austin, TX 78759
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78745
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin