11815 Barrington Way

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Video Walk through available at: https://youtu.be/SF5WLKUqD4Q



Newly renovated, and quaint single story 4 bedrooms and 2 baths house located less than a mile from US Highway 183. All brand new LED lighting throughout the entire property. Easy access to major employers such as Visa, IBM, Apple, etc, and convenient access to major shops and restaurants in the Domain and Arboretum. Property is zoned in highly acclaimed RRISD school district which consists of Caraway Elementary School, Canyon Vista Middle School, and Westwood High School.



The house was remodeled recently to provide an open floor plan in the living room, dining room, and the kitchen. Laminated wood floor was installed throughout the house.



This property is ideal for young professionals, or family with young children. Pets are welcome as well.



