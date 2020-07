Amenities

STOP! Take a look at this incredible deal we have in one of the best school districts in Austin. Partially renovated, 3 bedrooms, and under $1500! Kathy Caraway Elementary, Canyon Vista Middle School, and Westwood High school. If schools are no concern, you still cant beat the price for this location. Only blocks away from HW 183 and minuets away from down town and major employers like Apple, Dell, and countless others!