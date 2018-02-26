All apartments in Austin
Location

11806 Arabian Trail, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
SMALL TO MEDIUM DOGS LESS THAN 50 LBS ONLY. NO CATS. Tastefully remodeled 3/2 with huge backyard in the heart of Northwest Austin off Jollyville Road. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! Beautiful kitchen with stainless dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. White refrigerator included. Granite counter tops with glass tile backsplash and white shaker style cabinets. Perfect shade of wood laminate floors throughout, including bedrooms! Neutral shade of ceramic tile on the bathroom floors and the tub surrounds. Eat in kitchen and formal dining or second living area also. The back yard is enormous with plenty of shade! There is also a brick shed that has been divided in half that has power. Use it as a tool shed, work space, or a gardening room! The possibilities are endless! Professionally managed by Renters Warehouse. Must have a 600+ credit score, earn 3X the rent gross income, and solid rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 Arabian Trl have any available units?
11806 Arabian Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 Arabian Trl have?
Some of 11806 Arabian Trl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 Arabian Trl currently offering any rent specials?
11806 Arabian Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 Arabian Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11806 Arabian Trl is pet friendly.
Does 11806 Arabian Trl offer parking?
No, 11806 Arabian Trl does not offer parking.
Does 11806 Arabian Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11806 Arabian Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 Arabian Trl have a pool?
No, 11806 Arabian Trl does not have a pool.
Does 11806 Arabian Trl have accessible units?
No, 11806 Arabian Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 Arabian Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11806 Arabian Trl has units with dishwashers.
