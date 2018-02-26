11806 Arabian Trl

Amenities

SMALL TO MEDIUM DOGS LESS THAN 50 LBS ONLY. NO CATS. Tastefully remodeled 3/2 with huge backyard in the heart of Northwest Austin off Jollyville Road. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! Beautiful kitchen with stainless dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. White refrigerator included. Granite counter tops with glass tile backsplash and white shaker style cabinets. Perfect shade of wood laminate floors throughout, including bedrooms! Neutral shade of ceramic tile on the bathroom floors and the tub surrounds. Eat in kitchen and formal dining or second living area also. The back yard is enormous with plenty of shade! There is also a brick shed that has been divided in half that has power. Use it as a tool shed, work space, or a gardening room! The possibilities are endless! Professionally managed by Renters Warehouse. Must have a 600+ credit score, earn 3X the rent gross income, and solid rental history.