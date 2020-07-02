Amenities

11800 Dessau Road, Austin, TX 78754 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you’re fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it’s glorious and swift debut into your belly. It’s like getting to go to Kanye’s first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities High Ceilings Hardwood-style Flooring Carpeting Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Disposal Washer & Dryer Connections Ceiling Fan Walk-In Closets Large Closets Cable Ready Patio/Balcony ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 2 Swimming Pools BBQ/Picnic Area Fitness Center Dog Park Media Room Large Resident Clubhouse Business Center Conference Room Clothes Care Centers Car Wash Center Covered Parking Attached & Detached Garages Short Term Lease 24HR Emergency Maintenance Gated Community _____________________ Good Day/Evening Sunshine! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We’re a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We’ve helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You’ll get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I’m super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331511 ]