Last updated December 26 2019 at 6:57 PM

11800 Dessau Road

11800 Dessau Road · No Longer Available
Location

11800 Dessau Road, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
11800 Dessau Road, Austin, TX 78754 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you’re fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it’s glorious and swift debut into your belly. It’s like getting to go to Kanye’s first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities High Ceilings Hardwood-style Flooring Carpeting Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Disposal Washer & Dryer Connections Ceiling Fan Walk-In Closets Large Closets Cable Ready Patio/Balcony ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 2 Swimming Pools BBQ/Picnic Area Fitness Center Dog Park Media Room Large Resident Clubhouse Business Center Conference Room Clothes Care Centers Car Wash Center Covered Parking Attached & Detached Garages Short Term Lease 24HR Emergency Maintenance Gated Community _____________________ Good Day/Evening Sunshine! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We’re a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We’ve helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You’ll get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I’m super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331511 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 Dessau Road have any available units?
11800 Dessau Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11800 Dessau Road have?
Some of 11800 Dessau Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 Dessau Road currently offering any rent specials?
11800 Dessau Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 Dessau Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11800 Dessau Road is pet friendly.
Does 11800 Dessau Road offer parking?
Yes, 11800 Dessau Road offers parking.
Does 11800 Dessau Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11800 Dessau Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 Dessau Road have a pool?
Yes, 11800 Dessau Road has a pool.
Does 11800 Dessau Road have accessible units?
No, 11800 Dessau Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 Dessau Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11800 Dessau Road has units with dishwashers.

