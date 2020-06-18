11713 Domain Dr

Amenities
Let's Work Together?
Hello new best friend, I'm Alex. I was born in Miami and moved to Austin a few years ago upon hearing legends of the breakfast tacos and barbecue. I haven't looked back since. Now I help people find apartments professionally, and I'm free to work with. I've been known to cook up super detailed research spreadsheets for my clients. So what can I do for you?
______________________________________ Things have gotten a little weird ever since you moved in here. You've started to feel some mysterious powers coursing flowing through your veins. That dead battery in your phone? Well, your touch immediately ads an extra 70% battery life. You are suddenly more capable of determining which inflammatory online news articles are bull$ and which are not.
The time you spend searching for that perfect Netflix documentary has vanished. More and more handsome people with good grammar and positive career prospects are matching with you on Tinder. You've even started to accurately predict the flight patterns of local bird flocks, although you haven't figured out what to do with this power yet. More practically, you've now gained the power to walk outside your room and hop on a sweet train that takes you downtown, so that's pretty cool. Live here long enough, who knows what other mysterious powers you'll find.
Apartment Amenities
Wood Style Floors
Smartphone Controllable Thermostats
USB Outlets
Keyless Unit Locks
Clean Steel Appliances
Under-mount Kitchen Sink
Tile Backsplash in Kitchen
Living Room/Bedroom Ceiling Fans
Picture Frame Mirrors
Rounded S/R Corners
Quartz Countertops
Welcome Home Entry Staging Station
Community Amenities
Walkable Bars, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping
Walking Distance to Domain Central Park, A 6-acre Park
Health Club and Wellness Studio
Free Fitness Classes
Virtual Fitness
Pool Cabanas and Grilling Area
Multi-level Access Parking Garage
Mail Center with Package and Dry Cleaning Lockers
Dog Wash Station
Pet-Friendly/All Breeds
Bicycle Storage and Maintenance
EV Charging Station
Two Sparkling Pools with Sunning Areas and TV's
Two Resident Lounge Areas and a Game Room
Communal Kitchen
Rooftop Terrace