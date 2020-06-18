All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

11713 Domain Dr

11713 Domain Drive · (512) 790-6656
Location

11713 Domain Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
key fob access
Let's Work Together?

 

Hello new best friend, I'm Alex. I was born in Miami and moved to Austin a few years ago upon hearing legends of the breakfast tacos and barbecue. I haven't looked back since. Now I help people find apartments professionally, and I'm free to work with. I've been known to cook up super detailed research spreadsheets for my clients. So what can I do for you?

______________________________________ Things have gotten a little weird ever since you moved in here. You've started to feel some mysterious powers coursing flowing through your veins. That dead battery in your phone? Well, your touch immediately ads an extra 70% battery life. You are suddenly more capable of determining which inflammatory online news articles are  bull$ and which are not. 

  The time you spend searching for that perfect Netflix documentary has vanished. More and more handsome people with good grammar and positive career prospects are matching with you on Tinder. You've even started to accurately predict the flight patterns of local bird flocks, although you haven't figured out what to do with this power yet. More practically, you've now gained the power to walk outside your room and hop on a sweet train that takes you downtown, so that's pretty cool. Live here long enough, who knows what other mysterious powers you'll find. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Wood Style Floors

Smartphone Controllable Thermostats

USB Outlets

Keyless Unit Locks

Clean Steel Appliances

Under-mount Kitchen Sink

Tile Backsplash in Kitchen

Living Room/Bedroom Ceiling Fans

Picture Frame Mirrors

Rounded S/R Corners

Quartz Countertops

Welcome Home Entry Staging Station

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Walkable Bars, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping

Walking Distance to Domain Central Park, A 6-acre Park

Health Club and Wellness Studio

Free Fitness Classes

Virtual Fitness

Pool Cabanas and Grilling Area

Multi-level Access Parking Garage

Mail Center with Package and Dry Cleaning Lockers

Dog Wash Station

Pet-Friendly/All Breeds

Bicycle Storage and Maintenance

EV Charging Station

Two Sparkling Pools with Sunning Areas and TV's

Two Resident Lounge Areas and a Game Room

Communal Kitchen

Rooftop Terrace

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11713 Domain Dr have any available units?
11713 Domain Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11713 Domain Dr have?
Some of 11713 Domain Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11713 Domain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11713 Domain Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11713 Domain Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11713 Domain Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11713 Domain Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11713 Domain Dr does offer parking.
Does 11713 Domain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11713 Domain Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11713 Domain Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11713 Domain Dr has a pool.
Does 11713 Domain Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 11713 Domain Dr has accessible units.
Does 11713 Domain Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11713 Domain Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
