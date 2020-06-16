11429 Glen Falloch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Large and spacious in lovely Harris Branch subdivision. An entertainer's delight, this home's open floor plan is full of light, with a two story ceiling and fireplace in the family room, two dining areas and three living spaces, including the bonus loft space upstairs. No such thing as too many cooks in this kitchen! There's room for everybody and everything, with ample storage and plenty of work space. Six bedrooms offer a myriad of choices from quiet study to roomy craft space. Two upstairs bathrooms tastefully appointed with marble tile. With no back neighbors, enjoy the relaxing greenbelt view from the back patio. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and more. Located near 290 and 130 Toll for easy commuting. Pets ok.