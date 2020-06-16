All apartments in Austin
11429 Glen Falloch Court
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:19 AM

11429 Glen Falloch Court

11429 Glen Falloch Court · (512) 761-6474
Location

11429 Glen Falloch Court, Austin, TX 78754

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3938 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Large and spacious in lovely Harris Branch subdivision. An entertainer's delight, this home's open floor plan is full of light, with a two story ceiling and fireplace in the family room, two dining areas and three living spaces, including the bonus loft space upstairs. No such thing as too many cooks in this kitchen! There's room for everybody and everything, with ample storage and plenty of work space. Six bedrooms offer a myriad of choices from quiet study to roomy craft space. Two upstairs bathrooms tastefully appointed with marble tile. With no back neighbors, enjoy the relaxing greenbelt view from the back patio. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and more. Located near 290 and 130 Toll for easy commuting. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11429 Glen Falloch Court have any available units?
11429 Glen Falloch Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11429 Glen Falloch Court have?
Some of 11429 Glen Falloch Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11429 Glen Falloch Court currently offering any rent specials?
11429 Glen Falloch Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11429 Glen Falloch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11429 Glen Falloch Court is pet friendly.
Does 11429 Glen Falloch Court offer parking?
Yes, 11429 Glen Falloch Court does offer parking.
Does 11429 Glen Falloch Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11429 Glen Falloch Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11429 Glen Falloch Court have a pool?
Yes, 11429 Glen Falloch Court has a pool.
Does 11429 Glen Falloch Court have accessible units?
No, 11429 Glen Falloch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11429 Glen Falloch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11429 Glen Falloch Court has units with dishwashers.
