11420 Midbury Court

11420 Midbury Court
Location

11420 Midbury Court, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 4/2.5 home in the Hillcrest subdivision. Corner Lot! Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen is open to the family room. Refrigerator included. Two living areas downstairs. All 4 bedrooms upstairs and are very spacious. Oversized master bedroom and master bath. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Nice backyard! Walk to the community pool. Minutes to shopping and I-35 or MOPAC. Approved applicant will be required to have renters insurance. Available for move in around April 10, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 Midbury Court have any available units?
11420 Midbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11420 Midbury Court have?
Some of 11420 Midbury Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11420 Midbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
11420 Midbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 Midbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 11420 Midbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11420 Midbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 11420 Midbury Court offers parking.
Does 11420 Midbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11420 Midbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 Midbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 11420 Midbury Court has a pool.
Does 11420 Midbury Court have accessible units?
No, 11420 Midbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 Midbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11420 Midbury Court has units with dishwashers.
