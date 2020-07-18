11420 Midbury Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wonderful 4/2.5 home in the Hillcrest subdivision. Corner Lot! Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen is open to the family room. Refrigerator included. Two living areas downstairs. All 4 bedrooms upstairs and are very spacious. Oversized master bedroom and master bath. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Nice backyard! Walk to the community pool. Minutes to shopping and I-35 or MOPAC. Approved applicant will be required to have renters insurance. Available for move in around April 10, 2019.