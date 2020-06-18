All apartments in Austin
11409 Catalonia Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

11409 Catalonia Drive

11409 Catalonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11409 Catalonia Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11409 Catalonia Drive Available 09/13/19 Fully updated home in Balcony Woods - Fully updated home. Fresh paint.Custom ceramic tile throughout. Open living area with custom bricked fireplace. Spacious kitchen with new granite countertops and custom tiled backsplash. Master suite with all new light fixtures and step in tiled shower. Nice size backyard with mature shade trees and wooden deck. 2 car garage. Very nice home. Close to restaurants and entertainment on 183.The Domain.IBM. Very desirable location with good schools.

(RLNE4258910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11409 Catalonia Drive have any available units?
11409 Catalonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11409 Catalonia Drive have?
Some of 11409 Catalonia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11409 Catalonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11409 Catalonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11409 Catalonia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11409 Catalonia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11409 Catalonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11409 Catalonia Drive offers parking.
Does 11409 Catalonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11409 Catalonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11409 Catalonia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11409 Catalonia Drive has a pool.
Does 11409 Catalonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11409 Catalonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11409 Catalonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11409 Catalonia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
