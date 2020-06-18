Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11409 Catalonia Drive Available 09/13/19 Fully updated home in Balcony Woods - Fully updated home. Fresh paint.Custom ceramic tile throughout. Open living area with custom bricked fireplace. Spacious kitchen with new granite countertops and custom tiled backsplash. Master suite with all new light fixtures and step in tiled shower. Nice size backyard with mature shade trees and wooden deck. 2 car garage. Very nice home. Close to restaurants and entertainment on 183.The Domain.IBM. Very desirable location with good schools.



(RLNE4258910)