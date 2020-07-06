11403 Oak Knoll Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

1 story and lots of charm! - Nice single story home in great area! Updated kitchen with solid surface counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. Stone fireplace in living room, enclosed sunroom, large deck in back with patio furniture supplied by landlord.

Short lease available until May 31st. New price starts June 1st for $1,850.

Great Round Rock school, Westwood High! Near 183, major employers, shopping and restaurants!

Security deposit is 1 month's rent

Pet deposit is $250 plus $250 non refundable fee.

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, good credit and monthly household income must be at least 3 times the rent.

Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com



(RLNE2137954)