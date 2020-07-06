All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

11403 Oak Knoll Dr

11403 Oak Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11403 Oak Knoll Drive, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 story and lots of charm! - Nice single story home in great area! Updated kitchen with solid surface counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. Stone fireplace in living room, enclosed sunroom, large deck in back with patio furniture supplied by landlord.
Short lease available until May 31st. New price starts June 1st for $1,850.
Great Round Rock school, Westwood High! Near 183, major employers, shopping and restaurants!
Security deposit is 1 month's rent
Pet deposit is $250 plus $250 non refundable fee.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, good credit and monthly household income must be at least 3 times the rent.
Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE2137954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

