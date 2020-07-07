11329 Church Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage

This Northeast Austin home in Pioneer Crossing is just around the corner from Pioneer Elementary School, playground and community pool, with quick access to Samsung, Parmer Lane and Springdale Rd. Includes spacious eat-in kitchen with large pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Washer/dryer, utility room, 2-car garage, fenced yard with covered patio. Tile in kitchen & baths. Master bath has garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Updates and repairs will be made before move-in. Pets welcome. Security deposit $1650. Available June 20.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ycxcknvr



Once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.