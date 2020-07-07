All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:53 PM

11329 Church Canyon Drive

11329 Church Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11329 Church Canyon Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This Northeast Austin home in Pioneer Crossing is just around the corner from Pioneer Elementary School, playground and community pool, with quick access to Samsung, Parmer Lane and Springdale Rd. Includes spacious eat-in kitchen with large pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Washer/dryer, utility room, 2-car garage, fenced yard with covered patio. Tile in kitchen & baths. Master bath has garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Updates and repairs will be made before move-in. Pets welcome. Security deposit $1650. Available June 20.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ycxcknvr

Once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11329 Church Canyon Drive have any available units?
11329 Church Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11329 Church Canyon Drive have?
Some of 11329 Church Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11329 Church Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11329 Church Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11329 Church Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11329 Church Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11329 Church Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11329 Church Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 11329 Church Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11329 Church Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11329 Church Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11329 Church Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 11329 Church Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 11329 Church Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11329 Church Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11329 Church Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

