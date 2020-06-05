11309 Farrah Ln 86712

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool table bbq/grill

$954 | STUDIO | W/D Incld | Luxury South Austin - Property Id: 126056



Community Features:

24 Hour Professional Maintenance,Cyber Cafe, 2 Bark Parks, Controlled Access Gates, Picnic Area with BBQ Grills, After Hours Courtesy Patrol, Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace & Custom Billiards &Shuffle Board.



Apartment Features:

Custom Brushed Nickel Fixtures, Track lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Roman-style Soaking Tub,

Faux Wood Flooring & Gourmet Kitchens with Granite Counter tops.



512-784-5481

FB: @DonRentsIt

Don Cummings, Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126056

(RLNE5384591)