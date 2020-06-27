All apartments in Austin
11304 Pickard Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

11304 Pickard Lane

11304 Pickard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11304 Pickard Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
bathtub
Spacious 4/2.5/2 Two Story, 3700+ Sq Ft Home Near Major Employers, Schools and Shopping Centers! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Spacious 4/2.5/2 Two Story, 3700+ Sq Ft Home Near Major Employers, Schools and Shopping Centers. Kitchen Has Center Island and Lots of Cabinet Space, Formal Living and Dining, Huge Master Bedroom Downstairs with Garden Tub & Separate Shower, Game Room Up, Large Fenced Yard! Definitely a Must See!!

(RLNE4997278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 Pickard Lane have any available units?
11304 Pickard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11304 Pickard Lane have?
Some of 11304 Pickard Lane's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 Pickard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11304 Pickard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 Pickard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11304 Pickard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11304 Pickard Lane offer parking?
No, 11304 Pickard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11304 Pickard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 Pickard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 Pickard Lane have a pool?
No, 11304 Pickard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11304 Pickard Lane have accessible units?
No, 11304 Pickard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 Pickard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11304 Pickard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
