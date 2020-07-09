All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11300 MAIDENSTONE DR
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

11300 MAIDENSTONE DR

11300 Maidenstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Laurel Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11300 Maidenstone Drive, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3-2-2 - 1634 sq. ft. - $1995.00 - 11300 Maidenstone - 3-2-2 - Fireplace in living room, Spacious Master Bedroom upstairs w/dual vanity areas & two walk-in closets, secondary bedrooms on 1st floor, home also has an over-sized garage, cover & large backyard w/ extended patio and trees for shade! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE3972891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR have any available units?
11300 MAIDENSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR have?
Some of 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11300 MAIDENSTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR is pet friendly.
Does 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR offers parking.
Does 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR have a pool?
No, 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11300 MAIDENSTONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin