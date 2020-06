Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Super cute 1/1 bungalow on the East Side!! One of 3 houses on large corner lot. Lots of trees and shade with privacy fence and two entry gates. Near East Boggy Creek Greenbelt. Unit A is 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 living/kitchen area. Newly renovated and updated and conveniently located to Springdale Road. Utilities are a flat fee of $200/month and cover gas, electricity, water, wastewater, bi-monthly pest control, monthly landscaping and garbage services.