1122 Colorado ST

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage google fiber

6 month lease will be at a higher monthly rent*2nd parking spot available for additional fee*It's all about the balcony! VERY few units in DT have this kind of outdoor living*Stunning views of the Capitol, UT Tower & DT*Luxury 2 bed/2 bath next to the Capitol*10th floor unit, only 1 of 4 that each have 2 large private terraces*Excellent for outdoor entertaining*Large bedrooms, recessed lighting, spacious living area*Garage parking, storage, 24 hour security, pool, gym & Google fiber*Walk to UT & downtown