Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:39 PM

1122 Colorado ST

1122 Colorado Street · (512) 413-9363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1122 Colorado Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
6 month lease will be at a higher monthly rent*2nd parking spot available for additional fee*It's all about the balcony! VERY few units in DT have this kind of outdoor living*Stunning views of the Capitol, UT Tower & DT*Luxury 2 bed/2 bath next to the Capitol*10th floor unit, only 1 of 4 that each have 2 large private terraces*Excellent for outdoor entertaining*Large bedrooms, recessed lighting, spacious living area*Garage parking, storage, 24 hour security, pool, gym & Google fiber*Walk to UT & downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Colorado ST have any available units?
1122 Colorado ST has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Colorado ST have?
Some of 1122 Colorado ST's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Colorado ST currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Colorado ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Colorado ST pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Colorado ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1122 Colorado ST offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Colorado ST does offer parking.
Does 1122 Colorado ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Colorado ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Colorado ST have a pool?
Yes, 1122 Colorado ST has a pool.
Does 1122 Colorado ST have accessible units?
No, 1122 Colorado ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Colorado ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Colorado ST has units with dishwashers.
